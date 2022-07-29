e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: Over 400 takes COVID-19 booster dose from Taloja industrial units

The corporation is giving free Covid-19 preventive precautionary doses (boosters) to all the beneficiaries for the next 75 days from July 15.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, July 29, 2022, 10:22 AM IST
Representative | FPJ Photo

More than 481 employees from different industrial units took the precautionary dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a special session conducted by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on July 27. The session was inaugurated by the municipal commissioner, Ganesh Deshmukh, at Exide Company in Taloja.

The civic chief, Deshmukh, said, “There is a big industrial estate like Taloja in the PMC area. Thousands of working-class people come here for work. As vaccination is the most effective weapon against COVID-19, it is necessary for citizens to take precautionary doses of vaccination. "’

The corporation is giving free COVID-19 preventive precautionary doses (boosters) to all the beneficiaries for the next 75 days from July 15. So far, a total of 69,138 citizens have benefited from the precautionary dose under the civic jurisdiction.

