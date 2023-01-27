Navi Mumbai: Over 2400 residents of Koparkhairane hit road to clean city |

Navi Mumbai: After Vashi, Belapur and Nerul wards, citizens of Koparkhairane ward took the brooms in their hands and hit the road on Sunday morning. Around 2400 citizens joined the initiative that showed their love and responsibility to make the city clean.

They also gave a day off to sanitation workers who every morning wake and clean the road and the city without a pause.

“The purpose of the initiative is to honour the daily work of the sanitation workers who, without any pause, every morning, clean the streets and lanes. Around 2400 residents of Koparkhairane hit the road on Sunday morning around 6.30 am and cleaned streets in their localities,” said a senior civic official. Earlier, a similar initiative was taken in Vashi, Nerul and Belapur that too had received an overwhelming response from citizens.

A large number of voluntary organizations, conscious citizens, public representatives, teachers, students of schools and colleges, and owners and employees of malls, hotels and other commercial establishments came together to clean the roads.

Many of the participating citizens said that through the initiative, they expressed their respect for sanitation workers. “We asked them to take a day off today and take care of their health,” said Smriti Patil, a college student.

