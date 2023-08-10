Navi Mumbai: Over 2000 Tribals Stage Protest On National Tribal Day In Belapur

Over 2000 Tribals Stage Protest On National Tribal Day In Belapur | File

More than 2000 tribals from different villages in Raigad district assembled at Konkan Bhavan in Belapur on the occasion of National Tribal day to demand the well-being of the tribal community. They raised slogans for justice and the development of tribal villages. On the occasion, they sought accountability for the landslide at Irshalwadi tribal village and their rehabilitation.

The villagers were not happy with the Konkan Divisional negligence towards the pleas and concerns of Irshalwadi tribals, whose repeated warnings about living in hazardous conditions were allegedly ignored. The heart-wrenching incident in Irshalwadi saw 84 lives buried under the rubble of a devastating landslide.

Accusations have been directed at the forest department and district authorities, with recent revelations highlighting a 2015 letter addressed to the Raigad District Collector. This letter had urgently appealed for rehabilitation due to the precarious location of the village, situated at a high elevation and on the brink of a hill. Despite these pleas, the tribal community found itself residing in the disaster-prone area, attributed to alleged negligence by forest department officials.

Santosh Thakur, a social activist, remarked, "We are demanding justice for the lives lost due to governmental oversight. We are presenting a set of demands aimed at enhancing the wellbeing of the tribal community, which constitutes around 40 percent of the population and comprises 686 hamlets in Raigad District."