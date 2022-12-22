Navi Mumbai: Over 120 architects and developers attend workshop on BPMS software | Sourced Photo

As the state Urban Development Department has made it mandatory for municipal corporations and councils to use the online platform to issue building permissions, a workshop to understand the Building Plan Management System (BPMS) software was conducted at the civic headquarter.

The workshop received an overwhelming response from architects and developers from the city.

The BPMS has been developed by the Department of Information and Technology (Maha IT) of the Government of Maharashtra. Developers, architects can get permits to construct using this system.

Efforts are being made at various levels to ensure that this online system should be used by architects and developers.

The workshop was organized by the Urban Planning Department to remove the difficulties faced by the users in the system of obtaining online construction permission through this system.