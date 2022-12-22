e-Paper Get App
The Building Plan Management System (BPMS) software has been developed by the Department of Information and Technology of the Government of Maharashtra. Developers, and architects can get permits to construct using this system.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 12:12 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Over 120 architects and developers attend workshop on BPMS software | Sourced Photo
As the state Urban Development Department has made it mandatory for municipal corporations and councils to use the online platform to issue building permissions, a workshop to understand the Building Plan Management System (BPMS) software was conducted at the civic headquarter.

The workshop received an overwhelming response from architects and developers from the city.

Efforts are being made at various levels to ensure that this online system should be used by architects and developers.

The workshop was organized by the Urban Planning Department to remove the difficulties faced by the users in the system of obtaining online construction permission through this system.

