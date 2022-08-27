Navi Mumbai: Out on bail, man forces minor to withdraw case | Unsplash

The Kamothe police have booked a man for allegedly threatening a minor boy to kill him and uploading an old video if a case registered against him in 2020 for alleged unnatural sex is not withdrawn.

The man was earlier arrested and sent to jail for allegedly forcing the minor into oral sex two years ago, on the pretext of giving him chocolates.

As per the complaint, the accused uploaded an old video on Instagram and also threatened the 16-year-old student to ask his father to withdraw the case in which he had forced the boy into the unnatural act and recorded it.

Mohammed Shamim Mustakin alias Raju was arrested in 2020 for his crime and sent to jail. However, after he was out on bail, he started threatening the boy to withdraw the case.

In May 2022, when the boy was returning from school, the accused first threatened the boy and gave him a month to withdraw the case. The boy did not tell his family about it due to fear of the consequences.

Early this week, the minor boy's friends informed him over the phone that a video is viral on social media regarding his previous incident and they also shared a screenshot.

On August 23, when the boy was playing video games on his society campus, the accused once again came and threatened him with dire consequences.

The family then approached the police and registered a case. According to the police, the accused who was a clothes trader had forced the minor boy into oral sex in 2020.