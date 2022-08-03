Navi Mumbai: Only one objection in reservation draw for NMMC election

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) | File Image

The election department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has received only one objection in the draw for reservations of seats in the civic general election conducted last month. According to civic officials, one objection was received till August 2 from panel number 32.

After the Supreme Court allowed upto 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Caste (OBC) in all the local body's elections, the election department of NMMC held a fresh draw for reservations for OBC, OBC (women) and general category women seats on July 29. The citizens were given till the August 2 deadline to submit their objections and suggestions. Now, the hearing will be held on August 5.

Following a decision on OBC reservation, a total of 25 seats of 20.5 per cent have been reserved for OBC candidates. Thus, of the 122 seats in NMMC, 11 seats are reserved for scheduled caste (SC) and 2 seats for Scheduled Tribe (ST), 25 seats for OBC and 84 seats are open. Since there is 50 per cent reservation for women candidates, 61 seats of the total strength will be reserved for them.

The number of seats for women from the SC will be 6, 1 will be from ST, 13 from OBC, and 41 from the general category.