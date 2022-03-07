Navi Mumbai: Only one new case of Covid-19 reported under NMMC on March 7

Only one new case of Covid has been reported under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Monday. The number of active cases stood at 110, with 10 people getting discharged. For the last two weeks, there is a constant decrease in number of new cases and active cases of Covid in the city.

On April 13 2020, the first Covid case was reported under the NMMC and after almost two years, the first time, the daily number of cases is just one.

In the third week of February, the number of new cases of Covid had dropped under single-digit. Even the occupancy in hospitals and Covid Centre have dropped and now only one Covid Care Centre in Vashi Exhibition centre is operating. At present, the number of active cases is just 110 which is around one and a half years low.

However, the civic body continues to test over 5,000 per day. “We conducted a total of 1 919 RtPCR tests and 5,435 Antigen tests on March 6,” said a senior civic official.

He added that the civic body saw the peak in mid-January when the daily number of cases had crossed 2,400 per day. However, it started dropping by the end of January and now, for the last couple of days, the daily cases dropped to just one. On March 7, a total of 10 people were discharged.

So far, a total of 1,51,110 people have found positive of Covid 19. However, 1,48,941 citizens were recovered with a rate of 98.6%. However, a total of 2,049 people died due to Covid infection under the NMMC jurisdiction. Around 70 people died in the third wave of Covid.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 06:58 PM IST