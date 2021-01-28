Navi Mumbai: Only one case of adverse event post COVID-19 immunisation reported under NMMC

There is only one case of an adverse event following immunization (AEFI) that has been reported under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) jurisdiction. While the immunization process in the NMMC area began on January 16 along with the other parts of the country, there have been no issues reported, claimed a senior civic official.

“Only one person felt mild giddiness at Airoli hospital on January 25 following the immunization. However, he recovered soon,” said a senior official from the civic Health Department.

Initially, there was a slow reporting at the vaccination centre which gradually increased. For the last two days, around 90 percent of overall vaccination is being reported. So far, 3390 people have already been vaccinated in the city. “After the civic chief appealed citizens to come forward for vaccination after getting the message, the turn-out at almost every centre has increased,” said the official. He added that so far, the overall vaccination in the city is 85%.