Navi Mumbai: Only one case of adverse event post COVID-19 immunisation reported under NMMC

There is only one case of an adverse event following immunization (AEFI) that has been reported under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) jurisdiction. While the immunization process in the NMMC area began on January 16 along with the other parts of the country, there have been no issues reported, claimed a senior civic official.
“Only one person felt mild giddiness at Airoli hospital on January 25 following the immunization. However, he recovered soon,” said a senior official from the civic Health Department.
Initially, there was a slow reporting at the vaccination centre which gradually increased. For the last two days, around 90 percent of overall vaccination is being reported. So far, 3390 people have already been vaccinated in the city. “After the civic chief appealed citizens to come forward for vaccination after getting the message, the turn-out at almost every centre has increased,” said the official. He added that so far, the overall vaccination in the city is 85%.
Meanwhile, with the rise in the number of centres, the number of people being vaccinated per day has also increased. On January 27, out of 1000 planned, 893 people turned out at 10 centres with one centre saw 118% turned out. “People who could not come due to specific reason like being out of the city or sick are also coming to the centre,” said the official.
The civic body increased the number of vaccination centres from four to 10 to cater to the maximum number of beneficiaries. Now, the civic body target 1000 vaccinations per day from 10 centres. The civic body had started the vaccination drive with four centres, two at a civic hospital in Vashi and Airoli and one at Apollo Hospital in Belapur, and one at the Dr. D Y Patil Hospital in Nerul. Now, the civic body increased one more centre at Airoli civic hospital, two more at Apollo Hospital, one more at Dr. D Y Patil Hospital in Nerul, and two new centres at Reliance Hospital in Koaprkhairane.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)