Navi Mumbai: Only electric buses to ply on weekend to keep city environment friendly

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT), an undertaking of NMMC will ply only electric buses on Saturday and Sunday. This step will also fuel consumption and, it will also be good for the environment. At present, the NMMT runs a total of 150 electric buses (EVs) in the city.

In order to reduce the losses incurred by NMMT, special attention is being paid to reducing fuel consumption by increasing the use of electric buses. Accordingly, NMMT has decided on zero fuel days on Saturdays and Sundays.

The plan is to reduce the cost of fuel as well as keep the city environmentally friendly by keeping only electric buses on road, NMMT said.

Due to the rising prices of diesel and petrol, the daily operation cost has increased and this is affecting the financial health of transport wing. The step is believed to reduce losses

According to NMMT, they have planned to ply the maximum number of eco-friendly EVs on Saturday and Sunday. “We have 150 electric buses in NMMT’s fleet and they. We have already reduced the fuel consumption by using all 150 EVs. Therefore, the zero fuel day initiative is being implemented to reduce fuel consumption and cost by further reducing fuel consumption,” said an official from NMMT.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 11:13 AM IST