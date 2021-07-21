Navi Mumbai: Only 16% of residents have attained second dose of vaccine

Navi Mumbai, July 21: While the fear of the possible third wave of COVID is doing the rounds, around 16 percent of citizens under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has fully vaccinated so far. Despite civic body’s efforts, the vaccination pace is slow in the satellite city due to poor supply of vaccine doses.

Of the total 15 lakhs population of the city, 11 lakhs citizens are above 18 years and they are eligible to inoculate the COVID 19 vaccine.

However, as per the data shared by the civic health department, around 1.71 lakh populations have taken both doses of vaccines.

The NMMC had planned to inoculate everyone above 45 years of age by July 31 as the possible third wave of COVID 19 may strike by August-September. Even the civic body had increased the number of vaccination centres up to 75 with the capacity to vaccinate more than 22,000 citizens per day. But the civic body is getting hardly 10,000 doses a week and that lasts for hardly one or two days.

At present, the civic body is concentrating on super-spreader to ensure that viruses do not spread fast. In the last month, the civic body had conducted special drives for society watchmen, chemists, barbers, hotel staff, auto and taxi drivers, among others.

Last week, the civic body started a vaccination drive for pregnant women after approval from the state and central government. On day one of the drive, a total of 27 pregnant women turned out for the vaccination.

Meanwhile, the civic chief has appealed to get tested on everyone if their area or building has been declared a hotspot. While interacting with citizens on the social media platforms, Civic chief Abhijit Bangar said, “Studying the situation of COVID in many countries, including Europe and the UK, a third wave will occur. So, citizens need to cooperate with the targeted testing campaign without any hesitation.”