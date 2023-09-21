Navi Mumbai: Online Registration For Housing Project In NAINA Starts Today

CIDCO Bhavan | File Photo

The online registration for housing scheme of a total of 171 tenements in Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) will start today. Out of 171; 07 tenements have been made available for sale for economically weaker sections (EWS) and 164 tenements for lower income groups (LIG). This is the first time EWS and LIG houses are being made available in NAINA.

The online registration will continue till 29 September 2023. After following all procedures, the computerized lottery draw for the scheme will be conducted on 08 November 2023 at CIDCO Bhavan.

Visit website to participate

Interested applicants can participate in the housing scheme by visiting the website lottery.cidcoindia.com. Similarly, information about the scheme will also be made available through the official social media accounts of CIDCO.

On the auspicious occasion of Ganeshotsav, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has made available a housing scheme in NAINA.

Under the Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) of the NAINA project, plots measuring 4000 sqm or more has a provision to develop houses belonging to EWS and LIG under the Inclusive Housing Scheme. Accordingly, 20% of the total area of the plot has been made available in the NAINA project region through private developers for tenements belonging to these two groups.

According to the said provision, a total of seven developers have submitted details of the tenements available under the Inclusive Housing scheme to CIDCO after receiving the occupancy certificate for the respective projects. Accordingly, CIDCO is facilitating the selection of eligible candidates for such tenements by conducting a lottery. After the said draw, the list of names of eligible candidates will be communicated by CIDCO to the concerned developers.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)