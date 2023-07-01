Navi Mumbai: Online Gaming Addict Loses ₹5L, Dies By Suicide

Panvel: A 55-year-old man in Panvel reportedly committed suicide after losing over ₹5 lakh in junglee rummy, an online gaming platform. In a desperate bid to recover losses incurred in the virtual play, he had taken a loan, but lost the debt money as well which prompted him to take the extreme step. He lived with his mother and son.

According to the Panvel city police, the man addicted to online gaming, was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his home in Panvel on June 28 night. He was rushed to the Panvel sub-district hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Deceased left behind a note

The deceased ran a water supply business. “It is not clear whether he incurred a loss in his business or not,” said a police official, adding that a suicide note was also found in his possession. “In the note, the man admitted to having incurred a huge loss in online gaming. He was unable to repay the loan taken for the same,” said the official, adding that the note further mentioned that no one should be held responsible for the death.

The police have registered an accidental death report and started an investigation. “The exact amount of loss in online gaming is not known. However, the initial probe found that he had lost around ₹5 lakh,” said the cop.