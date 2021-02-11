Navi Mumbai: Onion prices reach Rs 50 per kg in retail after dip in supply

Within a fortnight, the price of onion started soaring in the retail market due to a dip in supply. The retail price of one of the most important ingredients in the kitchen has again reached Rs 50 per kg. It had come down to Rs 20 to Rs 25 per kg with good supply during January.

Homemakers have a tough time as their monthly budget goes for a toss due to frequent price rise in essential commodities. At a time when most of the household’s income has come down drastically due to COVID-19, the skyrocketing price of essential commodities derailed the monthly budget of many households.

In last fortnight, onion price in the retail doubled. The average price of onion at the wholesale market has reached Rs 35 per kg owning to poor supply.