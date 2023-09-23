Navi Mumbai: One More Rainfall Could Overwhelm Morbe Dam

Morbe Dam | File Image

With the monsoon withdrawal beginning in a couple of days, the Morbe Dam that supplies water to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area has filled upto 99.69% and the civic body expects that one more good rainfall may cause the dam to overflow this year.

Rains could exceed Morbhe Dam's capacity soon

So far, the dam's catchment area has already received over 3413 mm of rainfall. While the requirement to overflow is 3250 mm of rainfall, the inconsistent rainfall has delayed the overflow.

The total storage capacity of Morbe Dam is 190.890 million cubic meters (MCM). As of September 22, the storage was 188.403 MCM which is 98.69% of its total capacity. “The maximum water level of the dam is 88 meters. Currently, the level is at 86.74 meters,” said the official.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)