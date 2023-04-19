Navi Mumbai: One more died in the Kharghar incident, total reaches 15

The number of people who died at the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony held on April 16, 2023 at Kharghar increased. Now, the number of deceased has reached 15. One more woman died, confirmed the Raigad district information official.

As per district administration, a total of 14 Sri members, including 11 women and 4 men, died. At present, 7 persons are getting necessary treatment.

A large number of Sri Members (followers of Dharmadhikari Pratisthan) attended the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony held on Sunday at Corporate Park ground in Kharghar.

However, they was no arrangement of sheds or tents and attendees w had to sit in the open under the scorching heat of the sun. More than 500 attendees complained of dehydration and many of them were required to be admitted to the hospital. Now, activists and political parties are demanding that a case should be registered against the organiser.

