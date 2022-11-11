Navi Mumbai: One dies after pick-up vans hit container truck in Kalamboli

Picture for representation | File

A 45-year-old man died after a pick-up van hit a stationary container truck near Kalamoboli circle at midnight on November 9. The driver of a pick-up van lost control of the overspeeding vehicle and hit a container truck at the Kalamboli traffic signal. The deceased was sitting in the pick-up van along with the driver.

Police said the driver of the pick-up van was booked for rash driving and causing death due to negligence.

The deceased was identified as Sikandar Bilashi Baitha, a resident of Khar Danda in Mumbai.

According to police, around 1 am on November 9, the container truck was waiting for a green signal at Kalamboli circle. The pick-up van came from behind and hit the container.

The driver of the pick-up van, identified as Virender Yadav, 30, a resident of Santa Cruz in Mumbai and Baitha received severe injuries. They were taken out of the vehicle. While the driver was admitted to MGM Hospital in Kamothe, Yadav was taken to Sub-District Hospital in Panvel. During the treatment, Yadav died. “Yadav had received injuries in the head and other parts of bodies and died during treatment,” said a police official from Khandeshwar police station. He added that the driver of the pick-up van is currently under treatment.

A case of rash driving has been registered against pick-up van driver Yadav for rash driving and negligence under sections 279, 304A, 337, 338, and 427 of the IPC and 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act.