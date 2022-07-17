Navi Mumbai: One dies after car hits scooty along Palm Beach road on Sunday | The car driver and co-passenger who received minor injuries were arrested by the police.

A milk supplier died after his moped was hit by a car at T S Chanakya traffic single along the Palm Beach Road on Sunday morning, said police. The car driver and co-passenger who received minor injuries were arrested by the police. The said accident took place between 6.45 and 7 am at TS Chanakya signal in Nerul.

The deceased was identified as Manoj Kumar and he was on a daily routine of supplying milk. An identity card found with the deceased revealed that he was also supplying milk at the NRI Complex in Nerul. Police said that the impact of the crash was so severe that the motorbike driver flung around 50 meters away in the roadside bush. He was later admitted to Terna Hospital in Nerul. However, he died while recuperating.

Assistant inspector Pavan Bhingardive of Seawoods Traffic unit said the deceased was driving his scooty towards Vashi from the Belapur side. When he took a right turn at T S Chanakya traffic junction to go to Karave village, the over speeding car which was coming from Vashi end hit the scooty. After hitting the scooty, the car crashed with the safety barrier along the divider. However, the two persons in the car escaped with minor injuries.

Bhingardive said that the vehicle has been towed away and traffic is currently flowing smoothly.