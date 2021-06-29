Navi Mumbai: One dead, two injured while crossing railway track on Trans-Harbour line in Koparkhairane

A 27-year-old woman died and two others were injured after they came under a running train while crossing a railway track on the Trans-Harbour line in Central Railway on Tuesday afternoon. The injured have been admitted to a civic hospital in Vashi.

Police said that the incident took place around 4.05 pm when they were crossing the railway track near Pawane between Turbhe-Koparkhairane station. "They did not notice while crossing the track that a train was coming on the Vashi-Thane track. And before they could anything, one of them came under the train and two received injuries," said an official from Vashi GRP.

The deceased has been identified as Nazma Shaikh and two injured are Abzul Shaikh, 39, and Senur Shaikh, 28. All are residents of Kopri village near Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai. The two injured are husband and wife.

According to police, there is already a protective wall along the railway track and it seems that they crossed the protective wall to cross the track.