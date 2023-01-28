Navi Mumbai: On National Voters' Day, NMMC chief pledges to maintain sanctity of elections

FPJ

The Election Commission of India (ECI) was established on 25 January 1950 and since 2011, the Commission's foundation day has been celebrated as National Voters' Day across the country.

On the occasion, Municipal Commissioner Mr Rajesh Narvekar along with officers, and employees collectively took the National Voters' Day Pledge.

NMMC chief takes pledge

The Commissioner and other officials pledged to be loyal to democracy and preserve the democratic traditions of our country. They further vowed to maintain the sanctity of elections by conducting them in a free and impartial manner.

The day is celebrated on a large scale to sensitize the voters to increase their participation in the electoral process and especially, to encourage the new voters to register their names in the voter list and also encourage them to register their names easily.

Voter awareness week

The NMMC Voter Awareness Week is being conducted from 25 January to 2 February 2023.

During this week, placards about Voter Awareness Week have been displayed at department offices, NMMC headquarters and important roads in the city.

FPJ

FPJ