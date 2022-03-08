Navi Mumbai: On International Women’s Day, female cops to give roses to traffic violators

Women police officials of Navi Mumbai police Commissionerate will celebrate International Women’s Day in a unique way. They will give roses to traffic violators at important traffic signals on Tuesday across the city. Later, they will also participate in a bike rally at two different locations in the city.

While managing traffic at Shivaji Chowk in Vashi, Moraj Circle in Palm Beach Road, Kharghar Chow, and New Panvel signal, women police officials will give roses to traffic violators. They will also appeal to motorists for safe driving.

The same day, around 12 pm, women police personnel will participate in two bike rallies. The first one will start police headquarters in Belapur and drive along the Palm Beach Road and ends at Shivaji Chowk at sector 17 in Vashi.

The second one will start at police headquarter at Belapur and drive to ST Bus stand in Panvel via Utsav Chowk in Kharghar, and Kalamboli circle. In both bike rallies, women officials and constables will participate.

