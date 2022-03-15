Navi Mumbai: Now you can read poems on wall murals across the city; see pics

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is giving a new look of the city by drawing famous lines of well-known poets on murals across the city. As part of it, Achyut Palav, a city-based calligrapher who has already drawn more than thirty lines of famous Marathi poets, wrote Saint Dnyaneshwar’s famous lines.

At sector 50 in Nerul along the Palm Beach Road, near civic headquarter, Palav in his artistic calligraphy wrote famous lines of Saint Dnyaneshwar. The Palm Beach Road, also known as the Queen's Necklace of Navi Mumbai, is one of the important streets in the city.

NMMC is taking a number of measures as part of the Cleanliness Survey and writing important stanzas of poems is part of it.

“By reading the lines of the poets on the murals written at the important joints of the city, the purpose is to create enthusiasm among citizens to read the whole poem. And this will lead to the development of reading culture. Similarly, the lines of the poems in attractive calligraphy and the artistic picture matching the meaning in the poems will make the citizens want to take selfie pictures along with the lines of these poems and through this the Marathi literature will reach more and more people,” said municipal commissioner Abhijeet Bangar.

