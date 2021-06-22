Navi Mumbai: No water supply on June 24 in Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Vashi, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, and Airoli wards

Navi Mumbai, June 23: There will be no water supply in Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Vashi, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, and Airoli wards of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and a few CIDCO administered areas on June 23 as the water supply department will carry out repair work in the pipeline from Morbe Dam to Digha. Due to repair works, the Bhokarpada Water Treatment plant will be closed and thus there will be no water supply.

According to an official from NMMC’s Water Supply department, there is a leakage in water pipelines from Morbe Dam to Digha, which requires immediate repair. “The repair works will be taken on June 23 and following which the water supply will be cut off,” said an official from NMMC’s water supply department.

Also, during this period, apart from NMMC areas, there will be no water supply in Kamothe and Kharghar nodes in the CIDCO area.

However, the water supply will be restored on June 24. But the pressure of water supply will be low. Meanwhile, the civic body has appealed to citizens to cooperate by using water sparingly and judiciously during this period.