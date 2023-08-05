 Navi Mumbai: No Water Supply On August 8 Evening Due To Maintenance Work, Says NMCC
Navi Mumbai: No Water Supply On August 8 Evening Due To Maintenance Work, Says NMCC

As per NMMC’s water supply department, the shutdown will be taken at the Bhokarpada water treatment plant from 10 am to 10 pm on August 8. So, there will be no water supply on the evening of August 8.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, August 05, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) | File Image

There will be no water supply on the evening of August 8 in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area including Kharghar and Kamothe as the NMMC will take a 12-hour shutdown for maintenance of the main pipeline from Morbe Dam to Digha ward.

As per NMMC’s water supply department, the shutdown will be taken at the Bhokarpada water treatment plant from 10 am to 10 pm on August 8. So, there will be no water supply on the evening of August 8.

However, the water supply will be resumed on Wednesday morning, August 9, with low pressure. The civic body has appealed to citizens of NMMC area and Kamothe and Kharghar nodes to store water and use sparingly during this period.

article-image

