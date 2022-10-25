Navi Mumbai: No trace found of man who jumped off Vashi creek bridge on Sunday, while on a video call

Vashi creek bridge | Wikimedia Commons

Navi Mumbai: Even after two days, a 33-year-old resident of Chembur who jumped off the Vashi creek bridge could not be traced, said Vashi police.

Even though large motor boats were used to search for him, the police and fishermen failed to trace him. It is believed that he might have been swept away by the tide.

Prashant Waikar, 33, a resident of Chembur parked his motorbike along the Vashi bridge and made a video call on WhatsApp to one of his relatives around 3.30 pm on Sunday and allegedly told them that he was committing suicide, as he was in heavy debt and he failed to repay the debt.

In the video, he was seen saying that no one should be harassed for his act. According to the police, Waikar is a driver by profession.

According to the police, his friend called police control after he jumped off the bridge. The police team immediately reached the scene, along with local fishermen and the fire brigade, and started the search operation.

“We took help from the boats that are being used at the bridge for ongoing construction work. But he could not be traced,” said an official from the Vashi police station.

Meanwhile, the police registered a missing person’s complaint and continued to carry out the search operation.