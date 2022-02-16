Navi Mumbai: No housing scheme on Gudi Padwa, CIDCO clarifies

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has clarified that there is no new housing scheme on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. The planning agency has appealed to citizens to not believe in rumours and trust information published by the corporation through its official medium only.

CIDCO launched a housing scheme on January 26, 2022, for 5,730 tenements in the Taloja node, one of the fastest developing nodes of Navi Mumbai.

As the planning agency is constructing houses across all nodes in the city, there were media reports that another housing scheme would come on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, also known as Samvatsar Padvo, marking the Hindu New Year and is celebrated as the first day of the year in Maharashtra.

A statement issued by the public relations department of CIDCO stated that CIDCO provides affordable housing to the common man through its various housing schemes and information about these housing schemes is published by the corporation through various mediums so that it reaches the maximum number of people.

It also urged citizens to rely only on the information provided by CIDCO’s press releases, CIDCO’s official website, its Facebook page, YouTube channel, and Twitter handles regarding housing schemes and draws. It also implies for Similarly, for the sale of its commercial shops.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 07:54 PM IST