Navi Mumbai: No death due to Covid in two months under NMMC

In the last two months, there was no death reported due to Covid in under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The last death due to Covid was reported on February 26. So far, a total of 2049 deaths due to Covid were reported in the city.

On April 27, the civic body reported eight new cases of Covid while 4 patients were discharged. The number of active cases remains in two digits with 28. Of the total 28 cases, 21 people are getting treatment at their homes.

The civic body is conducting around 3000 tests per day. On April 26, a total of 1261 RT PCR and 1690 Antigen tests were conducted and only eight persons were found to be positive of Covid. The positivity rate is very low.

During January and February, the civic body had seen around 75 deaths due to the Omicron variant of Covid. Even the number of active cases had reached over 17000 under the NMMC and daily cases had reached around 2000.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 08:39 PM IST