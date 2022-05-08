Navi Mumbai: No death due to COVID-19 under NMMC in last 71 days

In the last 71 days, there has been no death reported due to COVID-19 under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

The last death due to Covid was reported on February 26. So far, a total of 2,049 deaths due to Covid were reported in the city.

On May 7, the civic body reported two new cases of Covid while 8 patients were discharged. The number of active cases remains in two digits with 47. All 47 patients are getting treatment at their homes.

The civic body is conducting around 3000 tests per day. On May 7, a total of 1385 RT PCR and 1832 Antigen tests were conducted and only two persons were found to be positive for Covid. The positivity rate is very low.

During January and February, the civic body had seen around 75 deaths due to the Omicron variant of Covid. Even the number of active cases had reached over 17000 under the NMMC and daily cases had reached around 2000.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 09:54 AM IST