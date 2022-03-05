Navi Mumbai: No active COVID-19 cases under three urban health posts in NMMC

The COVID-19 cases are coming under control in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area as there are no active cases left under three urban health posts (UHP) of the total 23. Even the daily new cases of COVID have dropped to a single digit.

Nosil Naka, Katkari Pada, and Ilthanpada UHPs have no active cases left. Even 12 other UHPs have single-digit active cases left and the remaining UHPs have under 20 active cases left.

Since the civic body achieved 100 percent vaccination, the Thane district administration allowed NMMC to lift restrictions. “The first dose of the vaccine has been given to 100 percent of eligible people and the number of people taking the second dose has reached 98 percent,” said a senior civic official.

Malls, restaurants, theatres, hotels, schools, and other social functions will function with 100 percent capacity.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 01:56 PM IST