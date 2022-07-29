Navi Mumbai: NNMC holds fresh draw for OBC, general, and OBC (women) category

Photo: File

After the Supreme Court allowed up to 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Caste (OBC) in all the local body's elections, the election department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) held a fresh draw for reservations for OBC, OBC (women) and general category women seats on July 29.

While most of the parties say they have no issues with the draw, finding candidates from OBC women will be a challenge for them.

Further, ahead of the civic body's elections, a few candidates from the OBC women category have started getting offers from different parties.

Vaibhav Gaikwad, a former corporator from OBC says that after this, the position of OBC candidates will strengthen now. “People from the OBC category will see their representatives raising their issues. This will also help in capitalising votes,” he said.

The corporator and his wife Divya Vaibhaw Gaikwad are likely to contest elections from panels number 27 and 28.

Following a decision on OBC reservation, a total of 25 seats of 20.5 per cent have been reserved for OBC candidates. This means that of the 121 seats in NMMC, 11 seats are reserved for scheduled caste (SC), two seats for Scheduled Tribe (ST), 25 seats for OBC and 84 seats are open.

Since there is a 50 per cent reservation for women candidates, 61 seats of the total strength will be reserved for them.

The number of seats for women from the SC will be six, one will be from ST, 13 from OBC, and 41 from the general category.

Vitthal More, a senior party leader of Shiv Sena from the Uddhav Thackery faction, says that the party has no problem with the draw and they have candidates for each ward.

"We will decide candidates after discussion with the senior party leader in Mumbai," said More.

Read Also NMMC sees 49 new cases of Covid on July 28