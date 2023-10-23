Navi Mumbai: NMSA Badminton Super League Begins At NMSA Vashi | Amit Srivastava

The Maratha Warriors and the Feather Cap teams made a winning debut in the Metro Group Badminton Super League tournament at the Navi Mumbai Sports Association. Maratha Warriors started with a victory, defeating the Rocketeers by a score of 10-8.

Similarly, Feather Cap defeated Smash Inators by 10-8, and Sketchplay Smashers defeated SSR Masters by 12-6. The league was inaugurated today by Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik, the president of NMSA, at the NMSA sports complex in Vashi.

Ten teams participate

Ten teams from the state are participating in the state-level Badminton Super League tournament. This competition is being held for the first time in Navi Mumbai, and 80 players out of 250 have been selected through an auction.

Navi Mumbaikars will get a chance to watch well-known badminton players, including Amit Khadgi, Akshay Kadam, Siddhesh Aroskar, Yash Tiwari, Apoorva Achrekar, and Vedika Kulkarni during the tournament.

MLA Ganesh Naik wished the players success and encouraged them to find success in their game. He stated that NMSA has always been at the forefront of organizing quality sports events. Srishail Mitkari, Prakash Srinivasan, Prakash Krishnan, Sameer Nair, Prakash Shetty, Vijay Patil of NMSA, Prakash Srinivasan, Kavita Ganguly, Vijay Jain, and Hitesh Jain of Metro Group were present at the competition's launch.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)