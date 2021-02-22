Navi Mumbai: NMMT to give iPhone 12 Mini as prize to citizens for participating in 21-day cleanliness challenge

In order to develop a habit of cleanliness among citizens, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is going to start a “21 Days Challenge” wherein citizens will be required to follow five important activities without failing continuously for 21 days, starting from February 19. The challenge of part of preparedness for the Cleanliness Survey 2021.

Eyeing on rank one of in the cleanliness survey, the NMMC administration is taking a number of steps. Now, with the 21 Days Challenge, the civic body will involve in the whole process.

“It is believed that in order to get used to something, one has to do the same work continuously for 21 days. After 21 days, the body and brain get used to doing that thing,” said civic chief Abhijit Bangar. he added that in order to inculcate the habit of cleanliness in the citizens of Navi Mumbai by following the same thread, the civic body started this competitive innovative initiative called '21 Days Challenge' (# 21DaysChallenge).

The initiative started on February 19 and will end on March 11, 2021. During the period, citizens are required to perform five daily cleanliness activities on a regular basis and upload their photos on NMMC’s Facebook page or Twitter handle @NMMConline or on the Instagram page.

The five activities include segregating of wet, dry, and household hazardous waste at source, converting the wet waste into compost at home using compost baskets, avoiding the use of banned plastics, implement 3 Rs like reduce waste, reuse waste, recycle waste and selfie with the 'Clean Survey 2021' logo painted in various places across the city as part of beautification.