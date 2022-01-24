Navi Mumbai: NMMT introduces mobile library in long-route buses; see pics

Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT), an undertaking of NMMC has started a mobile library in long route AC buses on the occasion of its 26th anniversary. The first-of-its-kind initiative of NMMT is believed to give a new experience to commuters.

In association with the 'Let’s Read Foundation', well-known books in English and Marathi languages of all sections of readers have been made available on the bus. At present, three long routes have the facility and depending upon its response, other routes too will be equipped with the facility.

The concept of providing a mobile library for passengers on long-distance bus routes in NMMT buses run has been executed in association with the Let's Read India Foundation.

While inaugurating the facility, civic chief Abhijit Bangar said this is the first initiative in the country to provide a library facility in passenger transport service.

He added that in the first phase, the library facility has been provided to the buses on three long-distance bus routes and in the future, the number of buses will be increased.

“The books will provide citizens an opportunity to learn new things and spend quality time while commuting,” said Bangar, adding that the moving library has a collection of books from well-known authors in Marathi and English on various subjects that travellers of different ages will love to read.

The books have been carefully selected by the Let's Read Foundation, an NGO which is spreading the habit of reading books in the villages across the state.

In addition, the QR code is displayed on the side of each seat in these buses. Passengers can get details about books availability by scanning the QR Code on their mobile. Further, by scanning the QR code, commuters will have their favourite e-books as well as can listen to the audiobooks facility.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 07:42 PM IST