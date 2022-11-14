Navi Mumbai: NMMT collects over Rs 4 lakh from ticketless travellers

Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: In the first seven months of the financial year 2022-23, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMT) collected over Rs 4 lakh from over 2300 ticketless commuters. The civic transport wing collected more fines from the previous year.

NMMT has increased action against ticketless travellers during the current financial year. As per data received from NMMT, it collected a total of Rs 4,05,125 as fines from ticketless travellers between April and October end. The maximum fine of Rs 68,164 in September followed by Rs 56,608 in October was collected.

According to an official, Rs 150 is collected from ticketless passengers in non-AC buses and Rs 300 in air-conditioned buses. The fine is also decided on the basis of the number of kilometers travelled without a ticket.