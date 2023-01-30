Navi Mumbai: NMMT celebrates 27th anniversary with gusto |

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) celebrated its 27th-anniversaryth anniversary last week at Vishnudas Bhave auditorium in Vashi. Starting in 1996 with a fleet of just 25 buses, the transport undertaking has 600 buses in its fleet.

“Keeping the commitment of providing quality services to the passengers, every officer and employee of NMMT is performing their duties properly,” said Additional Commissioner Sujata Dhole. She added that there is a feeling of trust in the minds of the citizens towards the NMMT passenger service and the activity will perform better in the future.

Former MP Dr. Sanjeev Naik expressed happiness about NMMT's journey

Speaking on the occasion, former MP Dr. Sanjeev Naik expressed happiness that the journey of the transport initiative which started 27 years ago in 1996 with 25 buses has now reached 600 buses in a span of 27 years. He said that it is a matter of satisfaction that efforts are being made for the financial empowerment of the enterprise in the future so that the transport enterprise should stand on its own feet. He also expressed happiness that good service will be available to the citizens through this.

NMMT’s Transport Manager Mr. Yogesh Kaduskar expressed that every officer and employee of the NMMT family work in cooperation with each other, therefore, under the 15th Urban Mobility India initiative through the Central Government, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's transport service has received the first award for the best transport service in the country.

