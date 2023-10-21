Navi Mumbai: NMMC's Introduces Novel Plan To Tackle Low Water Pressure Issues

FPJ

Navi Mumbai: To combat low water pressure concerns and enhance the efficiency of water supply, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's (NMMC) water supply department has introduced a novel scheduling approach for refilling water reservoirs throughout the city.

According to NMMC, this systematic approach to reservoir refilling is aimed at ensuring timely and pressurized water distribution, and it is currently being implemented as a pilot project.

Refilling of water reservoirs

'Under this new plan, the refilling of water reservoirs in Belapur, Nerul, Vashi, Turbhe, and Koparkhairane areas will take place between 4:30 am and 11:30 am. Meanwhile, the Ghansoli area will witness reservoir refilling from 8:30 pm to 2:00 am, and in the Airoli and Digha wards, this operation will occur between 2:00 pm and 4:00 am.

City Engineer Sanjay Desai, who supervised the project, explained, "The reservoir refilling schedule was meticulously developed based on the geographic layout of Navi Mumbai. Our water supply department conducted a comprehensive, ward-specific analysis to create a plan that ensures consistent morning and evening water supply to the residents."

In the past, the civic body followed a one-size-fits-all approach to reservoir refilling, leading to complaints about low water pressure.

The new ward-wise distribution system

Desai added, "By adopting this ward-wise refilling system, we can distribute the water supply management load evenly across the city. This will enable us to maintain regular morning and evening water supply while ensuring adequate pressure. We are currently implementing this new system on a trial basis."

Currently, the NMMC draws approximately 450 million liters per day (MLD) from the Morbe Dam and 80 MLD from the Barvi Dam of the MIDC. However, only 60 to 65 MLDs from the MIDC are being supplied. Notably, the civic body provides approximately 220 liters of water per person, surpassing the national standard of 175 liters.