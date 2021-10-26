Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s first EV charging station to be operational after Diwali this year

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) first electric vehicle (EV) charging station is likely to become operational by next month as the Power Grid Corporation that has set up two units, outside of the Jewel of Navi Mumbai Garden in Nerul. The civic body has planned to set up 20 charging station across the city.

The Power Grid Corporation (PCI) on the bid for setting up EV charging station after the civic body had failed to get contractor in two previous attempts.

With the rise in petroleum products, motorists are switching to electric vehicle as this is cost effective and environment friendly. The demand for EVs also saw an increase following the announcement of EV policy by Maharashtra government, that offers incentives to early adopters of electric vehicles aside from benefits offered by the Central Government.

Recently, a private player opened a charging station with 21 charging points in the Turbhe TTC area. The facility is claimed to be India’s largest charging station.

However, other parts of the city lack a charging station, and the civic body is filling that gap. Last week, while visiting the civic headquarter, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar directed the civic body to convert its all buses into CNG and add more electric buses. The NMMT has already added around 110 electric buses which will hit the road gradually.

According to senior civic officials, the work in the charging station is going on and it will be available for the public very soon. “Last month, the civic body received responses from companies involved in setting up charging stations and a contract was already given,” said a senior civic official. He added that initially, there will be three charging units. In the later stage, the company will set up remaining of the 20 charging stations at strategic locations.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 08:08 PM IST