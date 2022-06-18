e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: NMMC's ETC students score 100% results in SSC exam

The ETC is known as an innovative training centre for challenged children. The aim of the centre is to make such challenged children eligible to grow with other children equally.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 06:09 PM IST
Photo: Representative Image

The Education and Training Centre (ETC) of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) achieved 100 per cent results in the School Secondary Certificate (SSC) examination.

Siddhesh Waghmare, a mentally challenged student from the centre scored 79% marks in the Marathi medium, while Ranjan Thakur, a blind student scored 74% marks in the Hindi medium. Similarly, Hrithik Narsale, another blind student of English medium, scored 89.90% marks.

The entire preparation for the study and examination of all these students is done by ETC. This was done through the Disability Education Training Center.

“The success achieved by the students in the municipal schools as compared to the private schools is certainly commendable as it involves students from all social strata. The success achieved by the differently challenged students is also commendable,” said Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Bangar.

