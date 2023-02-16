Navi Mumbai: NMMC's encroachment drive in Koparkhairane ward; officials demolish 2 illegal structures in Pawne | Sourced Photo

The Anti-encroachment department of the Koparkhairane ward of Navi Mumbai Municipak Corporation (NMMC) demolished two authorised construction in Pawne in Thane-Belapur road.

The structure was constructed without any permission from the civic body.

A notice was issued under section 53 (1) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966 for the unauthorised construction at house number 787/02, 785 and 613 in Pawane village.

The residents were asked to vacate the premises but they had not in spite of being served notices. Finally, the civic body carried out a demolition drive against the unauthorized construction.

The unauthorized construction was removed by Koparkhairane ward in the presence of police officials with the help of 11 laborers, 01 poclain, 05 hammers, and a gas cutter.

