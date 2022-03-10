Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s Digha ward clerk held for accepting bribe

The Navi Mumbai unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a 52-year-old senior clerk attached to the Digha ward of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Thursday for allegedly demanding a bribe and accepting for allowing a Chinese street pushcart in Digha ward.

The senior clerk caught buy the ACB was identified as Rajesh Sakharam Raut and he had already accepted Rs 2000 four days ago. He was caught when he was accepting Rs 3000 again on Thursday.

According to an official from ACB, Raut had demanded Rs 7000 from the complainant to allow him to station his pushcart to sell Chinese foods.

After giving Rs 2000, the complainant approached the ACB and lodged a complaint. Following this, the ACB laid a trap on Thursday morning and caught Raut accepting another Rs 3000.

A case has been registered against Raut at Rabale MIDC police station under the relevant section of prevention of corruption.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 07:50 PM IST