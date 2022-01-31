Navi Mumbai: NMMC ward formation list likely to be out on Tuesday

The ward formation of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is likely to be announced on Tuesday. The number of wards has been increased from 111 to 122 and the new wards will be formed by demarcating the existing wards. The term of the last corporation was ended in April 2020 and the election is due in April 2020.

According to a civic official, the final draft of the ward formation is ready and will be published. It was necessitated after the state election commission increased the number of wards from 111 to 122. Now, the election of the civic body will be held on 122 wards.

In the last decade, the population of the NMMC has increased substantially and the need for separate wards has been felt. In order to speed up the development works, there is a need for more representation in the civic body.

As per the 2011 census, the population under the NMMC is 11,20,547. However, in the last decade, the population has seen over 20 percent rise. “The demarcation of the ward was necessitated with the rise in population. A few wards had seen a sharp rise in population and there is a need of separate ward to cater them,” said the official. He added that it was carried out under the guidance of the state election commission.

The last term of the corporation was ended in April 2020. However, the election was put on hold due to the outbreak of pandemics. Now, the election is likely to be held by end of March or the first week of April. At present, the civic chief Abhijit Bangar is the administrator of the civic body and he takes all financial decisions.

In December, a special drive for enrollment of new names and update of voter lists of Belapur and Airoli constituencies was conducted. The purpose of the drive is to prepare voter lists for the NMMC election. Earlier, a draft voter list was published in February 2021. However, citizens had complained of missing names and other issues. Later the drive was conducted to rectify the list.

ALSO READ ISL: Mumbai City FC sign midfielder Lallianzuala Chhangte from Chennaiyin FC on loan

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 07:28 PM IST