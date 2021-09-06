Navi Mumbai: NMMC visits over 4 lakh households, destroys 1644 mosquito breeding spots

In the last two months, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) visited more than 4 lakhs household to check the mosquito breeding spots. During the inspection, the civic body’s team found 1644 mosquito breeding spots. Interestingly, the majority of breeding spots were found on rooftops where the household items were dumped.

During the peak of monsoon—July and August—the civic health department visited a total of 4,12,907 households to check domestic mosquito breeding spots. “We found a total 1644 spots of mosquito breeding spots of which 695 spots were completely destroyed and preventive measures have been taken at 949 places by spraying herbicides”, said a senior official from the Health Department.

He added that in the survey, it has been found that mosquitoes breeding spots were on the roofs of many buildings.

At present, due to erratic rainfall and changes in the climate, the number of viral fever patients is increasing. A total of 55,157 blood samples have been taken by the corporation from January to August 2021. Out of them, 12 malaria infected patients and 85 suspected dengue patients have been found.

“If a suspected malaria or dengue patient is found in the NMMC area, a door-to-door indoor mosquito breeding spots inspection is carried out in at least 100 houses nearby the spot,” said the official. Similarly, health awareness is provided to the citizens of the area.

As per the data provided by the civic health department, from January to August 2021, a total of 85 suspected dengue patients were detected under the NMMC area, out of which 8 patients were finally diagnosed with dengue. “Necessary measures like spraying and fumigation in 9763 houses in the area were carried out”, added the official.

“NMMC is organizing special camps for prevention of malaria and dengue to create awareness among the citizens about it. During July and August, a total of 115 such camps have been organized in which 17667 citizens were given information. Similarly, 22853 pamphlets were also distributed and 1871 posters have been put up across the city”, added the official.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 06:49 PM IST