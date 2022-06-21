Navi Mumbai: NMMC vaccinates 64,999 children with polio drops

Polio drops being administered to a toddler in Navi Mumbai | FPJ Photo

Navi Mumbai: A total of 64,999 children upto 5 years old were vaccinated against polio under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

The civic body had set up 722 polio vaccination booths across the city including places like dispensaries, society offices, hospitals, railway stations, and bus depots, through 23 civic health centers.

According to NMMC, around 73% of the expected beneficiary children were vaccinated.

However, for some reason, the potential beneficiaries who could not be vaccinated will be covered by conducting a door-to-door campaign from June 20 to June 24, 2022.

Following the slogan 'Two drops each time, victory over polio every time' - 5,34,661 households were informed about the polio vaccination campaign through civic health centers. The awareness campaign was carried out by 874 teams.

In addition, extensive information was also disseminated through 723 banners and 2936 posters in the municipal area. The campaign was planned keeping in view 89445 beneficiaries below 5 years of age.

More than 2,000 staff and volunteers at the vaccination booth were trained to vaccinate against the backdrop of the Covid and were instructed to adhere strictly to Covid safety measures.

In this connection, special care was taken to keep a safe distance between the citizens coming for vaccination with children.

The use of masks was made mandatory for volunteers at the booth. The child's hands were being sanitized before and after the vaccination.

The vaccine was administered to ensure that the child was with the parent at the time of vaccination, without touching the baby and that the dropper would not touch the baby's mouth. At the polio booth, the utmost care was taken regarding the safety of Covid.