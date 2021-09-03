Navi Mumbai: NMMC vaccinates 279 bedridden patients for COVID-19 in special drive

In order to vaccinate each and every citizen in its jurisdiction, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has vaccinated a total of 279 bedridden patients so far against COVID-19. Last month, the civic body started door-to-door vaccination for bedridden persons to ensure that they are not left out from the vaccination drive.

The civic body has formed a special team who visit households to vaccinate people who cannot come at the vaccination centre. In addition, the civic body has also issued a helpline number where families of the bedridden person can contact for the vaccination.

The civic body had started the door-to-door vaccination for bedridden persons and so far, they have already vaccinated a total of 279 such persons. In addition, adding that around 381 senior citizens at old age homes have also been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Following direction from Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner medical officers from primary health centre collected the information of bedridden patients in their jurisdiction through ANM and ASHA Worker and accordingly, home vaccination is being undertaken. The bedridden person is being vaccinated with the Covaxin vaccine as per the government directives.

Earlier, the NMMC had vaccinated homeless citizens, people living in the red-light area, and quarry. Potential super spreaders such as chemists, restaurants staff, salons, beauty parlors, petrol pump employees, rickshaw-taxi drivers, society watchmen who come in contact with a large number of citizens are already also being vaccinated. Now, the civic body has started vaccinating bedridden patients.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 06:39 PM IST