Navi Mumbai: NMMC undertakes 24-hour water cut on Monday; citizens irked | File

As the city simmers in hot temperatures, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has announced a 24-hour water supply shutdown in city on Monday morning. The announcement has irked citizen groups.

NMMC's executive engineer for water supply notified the people that the water cut has been undertaken due to several works in city. The works are the Panvel-Karjat double railway line at Chikhale, pipeline work at Kalamboli under the Expressway bridge, work at the water purification centre at Bhokarpada and maintenance of the Morbe-Dighe pipeline.

NMMC said that the water supply will be disrupted from 10 am on Monday to 10 am on Tuesday, according to the notice and it cautioned that areas from Dighe to Kamothe will not receive water.

Citizens say water cuts without alternate arrangement is troublesome

NatConnect Foundation's BN Kumar told the municipal commissioner that water cuts without alternative arrangements are troublesome for public.

Kumar said that the public will be greatly inconvenienced including those housing societies with storage facilities will be affected as the supply pressure will be lower.

"The situation for a majority of people with no sump and overhead tank facilities is going to be hellish," he said. "As it is, the tanker mafia rules the roost during such crises and there is no guarantee they will not take undue advantage of the situation," he added.

Since Monday and Tuesday are going to be working days after a long weekend break starting from Good Friday, the office-going people would have to suffer a lot, Vishnu Joshi of Parsik Greens said.

Citizen groups say NMMC DP doesn't take into consideration pressure from massive urbanisation

NatConnect also sought to draw the attention of urban planners that the NMMC draft development plan does not take into consideration the pressure that is going to arise due to the massive multi-storeyed redevelopment and other housing and commercial projects getting ready now.

“One shudders with the very thought of the future shock as the city administration is unable to cope with the current population level,” Kumar said.