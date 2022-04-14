Navi Mumbai: NMMC to supply recycled water to industrial units soon

The work on laying a separate pipeline to supply recycled water to industrial units has been completed and now the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is likely to start supplying treated water to at least six industrial units in the next one or two weeks. The newly constructed two civic body tertiary level STP plants in Koparkhairane and Airoli will recycle around 42 and 49 MLD wastewater daily.

At present, the industrial units in the TTC area get water from the MIDC at Rs.22.50 per cubic metre and a total of 50 MLD water is supplied per day. However, the civic body will provide water with tertiary level treatment at Rs 18.50 per cubic meter. The civic body expects to churn out around Rs 494 crores in the next 15 years by supplying treated water to industrial units.

For the last several years, the civic body has been planning to utilize the treated water. However, so far, the recycled water has been used only in gardens, parks, and playgrounds in Nerul and Belapur ward. When the civic body had set the STPs in the city, it claimed that recycled water can be used for potable purposes. However, the civic body could not get buyers.

However, the central government was pushing to recycle and use the sewage water. As a result, the civic body has set up two state-of-the-art wastewater treatment plants at Airoli and Koparkhairane under the Central Government's Amrit Mission four years ago. Now, the recycled water will be supplied to at least six industrialists in the TTC area.

Supplying treated water will be beneficial for both NMMC and the MIDC as it will be cheap for industrial units and also the civic body can garner revenue of around Rs 494 crores in 15 years.

NMMC already has a total of seven treatment plants based on C-Tech state-of-the-art technology to recycle wastewater through 100 percent scientific treatment. However, due to a lack of infrastructure, the water could not be used for any purposes other than potable.

An MoU between NMMC and the MIDC regarding this was already signed and the civic body will supply around 50 MLD tertiary level treated water per day at Rs 18.50 per cubic meter.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 07:00 PM IST