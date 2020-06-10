Navi Mumbai: NMMC to start online classes for students from June 15

Amid the coronavirus crisis, there is good news, as the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to start online classes in its schools from June 15. The decision has been taken to ensure that the pandemic does not take a toll on children's education, not more than it already has.

Instead of the live interaction, the civic education department has found an innovative way to reach out to as many students during the pandemic. The civic body will create YouTube channels for different classes, and chapters will be uploaded as per the syllabus of each class.

“The teachers are already preparing e-learning study materials as per the need which will be used for class 1 to class 10,” said a senior civic official from the Education Department. He added that the material is being prepared by taking help from different websites and portals.

The video of each chapter will be uploaded on YouTube and through the WhatsApp group, students can interact with the teachers. The Education Department has also prepared material for e-learning.

“The purpose of the online classes is to remove the fear of corona from the minds of students and involve them in educational activity,” said the official. He added that e-learning material includes audio, video, and PowerPoint presentations. “The students will also be given materials like homework, test, and evaluation,” added the official. Model samples will be uploaded in a separate YouTube channel about the online teaching method of each class and subject.

WhatsApp groups will be created for teachers and parents of students where videos of e-learning material will be shared. Regular interactions about difficulties in subjects and assessments of the students will also take place.

The distribution of textbooks to the students is underway. Meanwhile, students can access study material of Class 1 to 12 in PDF format at http://cart.ebalbharti.in/BalBooks/ebooks.aspx.

Similarly, the syllabus from Class 1 to 12 will also be telecast on the scheduled time.

Annasaheb Misal, the civic chief said that the purpose of the online class is to ensure the educational development of students in NMMC schools. “The education department is vigilant and ensures the effective use of modern online education system will be made available to students,” said Misal.