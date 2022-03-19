Navi Mumbai: NMMC to speed up COVID-19 vaccination drive for 12 to 14 years of children, increase centres

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will intensify the vaccination drive for children between 12 and 14 years of age. The civic body will start vaccination for children of this age group at 23 Urban health Posts from Monday. At present, the vaccination for children is available in three civic hospitals in Nerul, Vashi and Airoli.

As per the directions of Central and State Governments, the sixth phase of Covid vaccination of children in the age group of 12 to 14 years started under the NMMC area on March 16. Initially, the civic body has received a total of 17,000 doses of Covid vaccines for this age group of children’s vaccination.

On the first 56 children were vaccinated while on the second day 40 children turned up. Apart from hospital and health posts, the civic body will also start a vaccination drive in schools to complete the vaccination of children as early as possible.

NMMC has made all the preparations for vaccination in the age group of 12 to 14 years. As per the instructions given by civic chief Abhijeet Bangar in a special meeting on vaccination, planning was held and vaccination started in 3 hospitals. All the schools were informed about the vaccination by the education department and the message was disseminated through various media and social media.

Children born between 15th March, 2008 and 15th March, 2010 are eligible for vaccination. When coming for vaccination, the children need to have an Aadhaar card and school iCard or similar documents with their date of birth.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 10:53 AM IST