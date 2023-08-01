Navi Mumbai: NMMC To Soon Introduce PhonePe And Google Pay Platforms For Citizens To Pay Bills

NMMC Headquarters | File

In order to facilitate citizens to pay their property taxes and water bills easily, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will soon provide PhonePe and Google Pay platforms. The civic body has floated tenders to hire companies to facilitate payments through popular mobile payment gateways. With this move, citizens will soon be able to pay taxes and other bills to civic body using mobile apps.

At present, residents of the city can make payments for property tax, and water bills, and access birth and death records through cash payments or online transfers. However, the existing online payment system has been perceived as complex by some citizens, leading them to prefer cash payments.

In addition, citizens have to wait in long queues while paying cash. Recognizing the growing popularity and ease of use of mobile payment apps.

