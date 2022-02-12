Navi Mumbai: NMMC to install crash barrier and convex mirror on Parsik Hill road in Belapur

The civic administration has decided to install metal beam crash barriers and convex mirrors along the road in Parsik Hill in Belapur. The purpose is to make driving along the hill safer. The civic body has already floated a tender for it.

The roads in Parsik hill have steep slopes and sharp turns that make it risky for motorists during the monsoon. In the recent past, there have been no accidents reported. However, the civic body has decided to install both crash barriers and convex mirrors to prevent incidents.

Of late, the place is being used by many trekkers and fitness enthusiasts who look calm and tranquil. The mayor bungalow of New Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is also located at the top of the hill. In addition, there is a residential area on top of the hill and a Radha-Krishna temple. As the visitors get a panoramic view of the city, many youths visit the place to shoot videos.

The crash barriers installed long back were either damaged or needed repair. “Due to steep slopes, motorists, and sharp turns, there could be an accident. We have put up notice boards at many places. But there is need of crash barrier and convex mirrors,” said an official from the Engineering Department of NMMC.

He added that eight convex mirrors will be installed at sharp turns. “The total cost of the work would be around Rs 61 lakh,” said the official.

Sharda Shah, a Nerul resident who uses the Parsik Hill road to go to Belapur court, says that the convex mirror is needed at many turns as she cannot see while driving his car.

“As the road is not used by many, there is a low pressure of vehicles. However, there are sharp turns where the convex mirror is needed to know if there any vehicle is coming from the opposite side,” said Shah.

