Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold State Level Wrestling Tournament at Koparkhairane on 25th and 26th Feb

Navi Mumbai: In order to promote one of the important indigenous sports like wrestling, with the approval of Maharashtra Rajya Kustigir Parishad, Pune and with the cooperation of Thane District Talim Sangh, the 'Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Kesari State Level and District Level Wrestling Tournament' will be on February 25 and 26 at school No. 76 and 105 of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Behind D Mart, Sector 7, Koparkhairane.

Wrestlers from Navi Mumbai can prove their inherent quality and talent at the event.

The event will start at 4 pm on February 25 and conclude on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 7.30 pm with the prize distribution ceremony.

About the prize money

In this competition at state level for 74 to 100 kg weight group Rs 1 lakh will be the first prize. Similarly, the second, third and fourth prizes are Rs 60,000, Rs 40,000 and Rs 30,000 respectively.

First place in 55 to 65 kg state level weight group Rs. 21 thousand and second place Rs. 11 thousand, third place Rs. 7 thousand and 4th place will be given a prize of Rs 5 thousand.

Similarly, there are different groups and different prize money.